Doheny Asset Management CA Sells 17,242 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,242 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA owned approximately 0.06% of Enphase Energy worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,165.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. 2,052,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,263. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $97,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,999,156 shares of company stock worth $940,590,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

