Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $86.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

