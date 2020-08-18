Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Tops $0.0000

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 42.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded up 102.4% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a market cap of $5,306.02 and approximately $36.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00138455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.01859432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00191275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00137027 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Hoo, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

