DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. DREAM Unlimited traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75, with a volume of 27508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.90.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$320,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $831.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.84.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

