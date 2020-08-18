Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Down 59.7% in August

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the July 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE DPG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,574. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1,461.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 619,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 580,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

