Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.60. 3,848,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.