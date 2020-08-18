Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Price Hits $0.0108

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $16.63 million and $29,470.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.98 or 0.05483092 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00047411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,553,636,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,539,386,399 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic Trading Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.