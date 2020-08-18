eBoost (EBST) Price Up 23.4% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. eBoost has a market cap of $173,245.30 and approximately $16.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00548890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

