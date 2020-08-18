EchoLink (EKO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48,538.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $750,339.77 and $48,538.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.21 or 0.05524497 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014195 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.