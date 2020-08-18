Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Ecolab worth $137,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $195.00. 7,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,138. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.