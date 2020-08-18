Edge Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Million (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and FCoin. Edge has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $2,818.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edge has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $664.62 or 0.05533343 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014191 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, KuCoin, FCoin, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

