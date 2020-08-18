Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 30,930 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Baxter International by 167.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 43,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 279.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,664 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 15,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,408,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

