Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318,900 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.41% of Nordstrom worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 907,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 20,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nordstrom by 37.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 14.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,183,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 12,199,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.