Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 66,630 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,630 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 12,086,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,130,110. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 205.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

