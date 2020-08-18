Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 8,679 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Nasdaq worth $33,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,472 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 578,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

