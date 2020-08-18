Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $138,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,305,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,078. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.