Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,289. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $100.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

