Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $10.65 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 91,439 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.22% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $10,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 101,137 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 2,710,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

