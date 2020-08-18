Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $11.41 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.52. The company had a trading volume of 515,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,598. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.65. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

