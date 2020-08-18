Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,379 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Mosaic worth $11,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mosaic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 115,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mosaic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Mosaic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mosaic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 336,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

MOS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. 3,805,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

