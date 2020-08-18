Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,826 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $67.03. 11,282,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. Moderna Inc has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,005,827 shares of company stock valued at $129,653,763. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

