Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $15.78 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,284. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

