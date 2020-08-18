Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $18.21 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,584. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $423.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.90 and a 200 day moving average of $342.48. The company has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

