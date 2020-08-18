Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.48 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.91. 5,691,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,870. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.62. The company has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

