Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.19 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 486,786 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 26,602,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,412,707. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

