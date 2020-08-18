Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

