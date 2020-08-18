Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cerner by 27.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 24.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cerner by 86.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Cerner by 8.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 511,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. 1,589,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,229. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

