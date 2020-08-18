Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EPC traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. 754,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.79. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

