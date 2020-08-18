Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 36,190 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after buying an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,205,000 after buying an additional 5,568,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock worth $9,418,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.21. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.