Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 62,889 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 8,667,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

