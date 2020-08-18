Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,777 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Logitech International worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,604 shares of company stock valued at $22,013,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 396,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,474. Logitech International SA has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

