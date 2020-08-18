Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 13,625 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,625 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,704,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 60.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,030,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,704,000 after buying an additional 1,145,925 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,593,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 141.2% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,697,000 after buying an additional 710,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,134. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

