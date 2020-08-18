Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 216,162 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,162 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 90,242 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,593,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,639 shares during the period. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,642. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

