Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,680 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $47,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. UBS Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.06. 6,243,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,225,651. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

