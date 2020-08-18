Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 58,880 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 58,880 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Concho Resources worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $615,393,000 after acquiring an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $138,586,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,445 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,417,000 after purchasing an additional 357,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 1,024,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,137. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

