Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.17% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. 973,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.