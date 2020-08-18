Edmund M. Ingle Buys 10,390 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) CEO Edmund M. Ingle purchased 10,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $133,199.80.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. 148,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 576.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 307,341 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 135.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

