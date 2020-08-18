EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Short Interest Update

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the July 30th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EH traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,417. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $476.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EHang in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

