Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SOLO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,810. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.95. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

