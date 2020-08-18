Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) Short Interest Update

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,300 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 658,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SOLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SOLO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 3,320,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

