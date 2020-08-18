Electromed (ELMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director George H. Winn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

