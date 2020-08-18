Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Kenneth A. Barker Sells 14,020 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

