Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in May

Element Fleet Management Corp (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 14th total of 4,250,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.9 days.

Shares of ELEEF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $10.05.

ELEEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.61.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

