Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.11. 1,957,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

