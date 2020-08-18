Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

LLY traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.11. 1,957,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.65.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

