Ellaism Price Down 63.8% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $51,215.98 and $85.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 63.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.03521434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00061060 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

