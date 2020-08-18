ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ELEZY stock remained flat at $$14.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ENDESA S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ENDESA S A/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ENDESA S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

ENDESA S A/ADR Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

