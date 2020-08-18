Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Equinix by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX traded up $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $783.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $744.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.85. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $780.52.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $4,657,389. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

