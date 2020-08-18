Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 18th (APTS, BPRN, DDS, DMPI, DRI, EVLO, EXPI, FCF, FERGY, FIBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 18th:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

