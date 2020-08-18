Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 18th (C, GATX, LBRDK, SELB, SHYF, SIFY, SII, SITM, SLGG, SLRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 18th:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have declined more than 13% since the beginning of February due to coronavirus-related woes. Evidently, due to the COVID-19 led uncertainty, the bottom line declined year over year in second-quarter 2020 due to disruptions in the Rail North America and Rail International segments. The Rail International unit (segmental profits down 6.1% in the June quarter) was hurt due to coronavirus-led shutdowns at railcar manufacturing facilities. Moreover, softness pertaining to the North American railcar leasing market is a headwind. However, the company's efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. The company had no short-term debt obligations at the end of the second quarter of 200. GATX's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period was 492.9 million.”

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Tidewater (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC to a market perform rating.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

